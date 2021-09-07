WLET - Peter Driscoll

Day off
I, too, will miss the Labor Day print delivery to our home. However, I'm an old (now) union guy and proud of it. As a member of the Lithographers and Photoengravers International Union, and having served a five-year apprenticeship and worked in the printing industry for more than 30 years, we valued the principle of fair labor practices and honored the concept of Labor Day in our country.
And so, I will gladly accept the "missing issue" and spend the day celebrating Labor Day with the fullest gratitude to my fellow printers at the Winston-Salem Journal
Enjoy your day off — you've earned it!
Peter Driscoll
Winston-Salem