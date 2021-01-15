WLET - Peter H. Wolf

Less than a week

Why impeach (indict) President Trump when there's less than a week before he is otherwise replaced by President-elect Joe Biden?

Answer: It's turning the safety off, chambering a round, cocking the gun: If he does something else unpredictably dangerous in the remaining week (e.g., declares martial law, incites riots in state capitals), the Senate can be convened in a day or two and remove him from office in short order — there'd be no dangerous days' wait for the House to impeach; it's already done.

It was necessary to act now against this resourcefully malignant president — Congress is ready to pull the trigger accurately and quickly if necessary.

Moreover, the stage is set to impeach him after he leaves office, to prevent him from ever again holding "any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States" (U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 3) — a gift to Republicans they do not yet fully realize.

Peter H. Wolf

Winston-Salem