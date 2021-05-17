WLET - Peter J. Mooney - WEDNESDAY

Poor judgment

The management of this newspaper exercised appallingly poor judgment devoting the May 16 front page to the story, “Follow the money.” This was journalistic shaming, pure and simple.

The writer notes the newspaper has for several years conducted a review of compensation coming to CEOs leading 29 companies of local interest. The focus of the analysis this year is the ratio of CEO compensation to median worker compensation. The clear implication of the table, blazoned across the front page, is these ratios are unconscionably large.

One needs to “follow the narrative” and proceed to page A4 to get a more nuanced understanding of the complexity of CEO pay. Many of these companies have global operations, and therefore determining median pay across their supply chains is difficult. The CEO salaries seem quite reasonable for leaders of multi-billion-dollar enterprises; they are on average 12% of total compensation, which is a function of stock and stock option awards. CEOs and other company executives have to wait years to exercise these options – if they’re redeemable.