WLET - Peter M. Vadasz

Robinson was right

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was right in acknowledging that we do not have "systemic racism" in our country. Yes, we did once, as some of the examples cited by the Feb. 3 editorial “Historical honesty” correctly pointed out, but those were in the past — shamefully.

Systemic racism, as the term applies, indicates having laws and regulations treating certain groups differently from the rest. Not only do we not have discriminatory laws on the books anymore, but we have hundreds of laws forbidding them and specifically protecting minority rights.

What we do have, though, is a Democratic Party that wants to fan the flames of divisiveness and get a segment of the population excited and work them up into a frenzy over past injustices and get their votes at election times promising pie in the sky — and then not do anything about it. The system is good, but some people are not!

Yes, some people are racist and until we can develop a vaccine against evil, I am afraid we will never be able to stamp out this ugly trait of humanity. We will always have bullies, criminals and people with evil intentions. The system is there to bring about redress and justice for the injured. Education and open, honest dialogue are a lot more constructive than the shrill of agitators.