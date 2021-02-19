WLET - Peter Mooney - MONDAY

Limbaugh's passing

I’m sure I share the sentiments of the majority of your readers appalled at the treatment accorded Rush Limbaugh’s death in the Feb. 18 Journal. His stature absolutely warranted the announcement on the front page, just above the masthead. He was the highest-profile radio announcer of our time with a constituency in the millions. Yet for you to print the vitriol from the Associated Press account of his passing on the next page (“Conservative radio host Limbaugh dies") was shocking. We’re all aware of the AP’s political leanings. Your job is disinterested journalism.

I speak as an independent, an increasingly rare bird in today’s agitated political climate. I never watched Limbaugh’s TV program, and until recently I never listened to him on the radio. When I first tuned in to his show, what struck me was his ability to probe beyond surface-level stuff to what he deemed to be the core of the matter. Few possess this skill; I’ve always felt Peggy Noonan shares this rare talent.

The AP says Limbaugh was “self-promoting.” Is there any public figure who is not self-promoting? When Muhammad Ali proclaimed “I am the greatest,” we all laughed. When Limbaugh claimed to be “a gift from God,” we all laughed. We’re used to entertainers occasionally going over-the-top. We know and trust what’s behind the hyperbole.