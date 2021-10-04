 Skip to main content
WLET - Peter Perret
WLET - Peter Perret

Slap on the face

I was shocked, the morning after the installation celebration of the new chancellor at the UNC School of the Arts, Brian Cole, to read the Journal's front-page article announcing that suit had been brought against several former UNCSA faculty members and administrators for not blowing the whistle on sexual abuse of students in the 1980s (Oct. 2). The timing of the publication as well as placement of the article on the front page was a slap on the face of the city which prides itself on being the City of Arts and Innovation.

Peter Perret

Clemmons

