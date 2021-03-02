WLET - Peter Ro

 Skip to main content
Renounce domestic terrorism

On March 2, FBI Director Chris Wray called the capitol attack “domestic terrorism.” He said the threat of such terrorism, by white supremacists, is growing.

He disappointed the Republicans in the Senate Judiciary Committee by placing the blame squarely on white supremacist Trump supporters.

I understand this is not politically expedient for them. They’ve got to deflect the blame onto antifa or Martians or someone or they look bad.

Most Republicans don’t want to be associated with white supremacy. Most Republicans are not racists and do not support white supremacy.

It’s understandable that they want to deny the truth, too. They don’t want their party to be associated with terrorism or racism.

But if they don’t want to see that faction grow in their party, they need to face the truth — that those ideologies have made inroads into the Republican Party. They need to speak out against it now.

I’m talking about Republicans in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. They need to call their representatives and senators and demand that they condemn the insurrectionists and condemn white supremacy. They need to make it clear that they don’t want anything to do with it.

Never mind antifa and Black Lives Matter. Those are distractions from the threat to their own party.

If they don’t cut this faction out of their party, one day, sooner or later, they’ll wake up and have to say, “I didn’t leave my party — my party left me.”

Peter Ro

Winston-Salem

