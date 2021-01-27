WLET - Peter Ro

Innuendo?

The FBI has been warning us for years that dangerous white supremacists are a threat to the nation. With the proliferation of white supremacy groups like Proud Boys, it's a serious matter.

President Biden, in his inaugural speech, said that white supremacy was a threat to the country.

Sen. Rand Paul went on Fox News and said this was “thinly veiled innuendo calling us white supremacists, calling us racists.”

On Jan. 26, Rep. Adam Schiff called for a crackdown on domestic white nationalist terrorism.

Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson went on the air that night and warned his viewers, “they’re talking about you.”

Why do prominent conservatives think that all of their supporters are white supremacists?

Or are they just framing it that way to try to manipulate their supporters?

Peter Ro

Winston-Salem