WLET - Peter Ro

About race
The writer of the Oct. 14 letter “Promoting CRT” writes, “Making race the center and circumference of everything runs counter to the spirit of the civil rights movement, which emphasized our ‘common humanity.’”
The civil rights movement was all about race. It did indeed, in some sense, emphasize our “common humanity,” as he says. But it had to do so because so many white people denied our common humanity. They insisted that Black and brown people were inferior to them; insisted that they shouldn’t be allowed to vote, shouldn’t be allowed to go to church with them, shouldn’t be allowed to hold responsible jobs or political office, shouldn’t be allowed to move freely among them. Black people had to fight and still have to fight for their “common humanity” to be acknowledged.
This conservative desire to paper over the civil rights movement and pretend it was some touchy-feely pablum with which they agreed whole-heartedly is part of the reason we need Black Lives Matter, critical race theory and honest history classes today.
Many conservatives would love to bury any mention of their active role in American racism. They know they were wrong.
Instead, they need to face the truth.
Peter Ro