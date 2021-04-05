WLET - Peter Ro

Too much hypocrisy

There’s too much “gotcha” or “owning the libs” in today’s political discourse, as often exemplified in the Journal’s Readers’ Forum. Both sides try to score quick points rather than truly and deeply discussing the issues.

Having said so, it’s very difficult to ignore the hypocrisy flying off the Republican Party’s flacks like a heat wave.

Anything that calls them to account for racism or sexism is “cancel culture.” But anything they oppose, with boycotts or criticism or in any way, is … what? How is it different? The Republicans are actually trying to silence their opponents in more significant ways, like through voter suppression.

Republicans are enthusiastic about the free market and business. They want no restrictions on corporate dealings, especially when it comes to campaign donations.

But now, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is calling Georgia corporations out for what he says is “pandering” to “woke” causes. What did he think it was when corporations supported Republicans?