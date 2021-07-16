WLET - Peter Ro

Donald Dunn was treasurer with the Forsyth County Democratic Party for several years. Authorities now say that during that time, he misappropriated money through the party's debit card, using the card to rent cars, buy hotel rooms, and purchase other personal items.
Adrion Worley is facing charges that he fatally stabbed and dismembered a 75-year-old Winston-Salem man in 2017, dumping parts of the man's body in another county. But evaluations from two doctors conclude that he is incompetent to stand trial. A Forsyth County judge signed an order sending Worley to Central Regional Hospital so that officials there can attempt to restore Worley's mental capacity.