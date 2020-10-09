WLET - Peter Robie

Troubling problems

The recent sex problems facing Cal Cunningham are troubling (“Cunningham texts roil race for Senate,” Oct. 7), but are probably best handled by him and his family. Of greater concern to me is whether, during the vetting process to be the Democratic nominee for senator, he was asked if he had performed any acts of dishonesty or immorality, and if so asked, how he answered.

Assuming he was asked this question and answered no, this would a major issue for me as a voter -- especially from a man who is an army officer sworn to tell the truth to his civilian superiors. Such an act should immediately disqualify him to be elected a senator from North Carolina.

I have known the Cunningham family, they are very fine people, but his honesty to his party needs to be addressed. I was going to vote for Cunningham, but until this issue is addressed, I will vote for Sen. Thom Tillis.

Peter Robie

Clemmons