WLET - Peter T. Wilson - SATURDAY

Nice job

Looks to me like President Biden has done a nice job of sandbagging the Republicans. The "great uniter's" avalanche of executive orders indicates no interest in working with the right on anything.

Two of the Democrats’ worst moves are creating chaos on our southern border and an all-out assault on gas and oil jobs. We can now look forward to thousands of undocumented immigrants overwhelming our border, including many with criminal records and COVID-19. Drug smuggling will also increase exponentially.

The fossil fuel purge is insane! Catastrophic job losses and a return to dependence on foreign gas and oil are at stake. John Kerry's pathetic suggestion that gas and oil workers could just get a job making solar panels shows how arrogant and uninformed our "climate change czar" is.

Nothing less than our democracy is now at stake.

Peter T. Wilson

Winston-Salem