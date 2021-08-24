WLET - Peter T. Wilson - THURSDAY

Any worse?
Can it get any worse? The current Democratic administration is failing at almost every level.
Consider the following: proposed tax and spending policies that will destroy our economy; green mandates that are impossible to achieve; federal support for much of the Black Lives Matter and critical race theory dogma. Worst of all, President Biden has done nothing to stem the tide of thousands of illegal immigrants coming through our porous southern border. Terrorists and COVID carriers add significant additional risks. The ongoing debacle in Afghanistan confirms the absolute incompetence of our commander in chief.
One more thing: President Biden's "woke" generals should be thrown out on their asses tomorrow!
Peter T. Wilson
Winston-Salem