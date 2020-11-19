WLET - Peter T. Wilson

How we got Trump

I suggest Allen Johnson ("Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why," Nov. 16) chill out and think about how we got President Trump in the first place.

This country was sick of eight long years of President Obama's "command and control" socialism with an underperforming economy. Enter Donald Trump -- a flawed and abrasive person for sure, but a warrior who knew exactly what a majority of Americans wanted.

This included lower corporate and personal taxes, a roll-back of government regulations, appointment of conservative and federal and Supreme Court judges and stopping illegal immigration: the wall. Trump has been spectacularly successful with all of the above, in spite of the never-ending second guessing and lies from a corrupt media. This has been especially true of the media's "blame Trump" coverage of COVID-19. Operation Warp Speed looks to be a spectacular success.

I hope Johnson will in time see the corruption of the radical left and the incompetence of President-elect Joe Biden. There is no middle ground with socialism. Freedom and the Constitution must prevail.

Peter T. Wilson

Winston-Salem