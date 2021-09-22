WLET - Peter Vadasz

Voter ID

Your view expressing opposition to Voter ID lacks any supporting data ("Voter ID remains a losing proposition," Sept. 21). You state that the law "was motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional intent to target African American voters." What do you base this charge on? Doesn't the law apply to all eligible voters equally? What part of that law specifies treatment of Blacks differently from whites? And what about other minorities?

Using the race card every time you don't like a law or regulation gets old. We are living in a time when the request to show ID is becoming commonplace. You must show an ID to board a plane, visit a doctor's office, hospital, or any government office. I am 76 years old — and show it — but was unable to buy a bottle of wine at Target without showing an ID. Voting is everyone's civic duty and must be taken seriously.

Whether there was any fraud or irregularities in the last election has nothing to do with ensuring the integrity of all future elections. Providing an ID before you enter the voting booth is not any more inconvenient for Blacks than whites or any other color in between. There are plenty of Blacks and other minorities who vote Republican. Democrats do not own the Black constituents, much as Joe Biden would like to.