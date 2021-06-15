WLET - Peter Vadasz

His mathematics are accurate, but why does he base his analysis on a single parent? The media and Hollywood might glorify single motherhood but isn't the norm of a family unit a mother and father, i.e., two parents, not just one? Clearly that would change all the figures in his table. And even in the case of a single parent, why would we not assume a contribution from the "other" parent? Are we assuming that society, i.e., the rest of us, taxpayers are responsible for the care of their offspring? And, from a philosophical point of view, shouldn't we strive to be at the point where a person working full time is able to earn enough money to support himself without help from the government?