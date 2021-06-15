WLET - Peter Vadasz

Paying decent wages
Guest columnist Craig Richardson's analysis of raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour (“The minimum wage paradox,” June 12) has some faulty assumptions and ignores some philosophical questions we must ask ourselves.
His mathematics are accurate, but why does he base his analysis on a single parent? The media and Hollywood might glorify single motherhood but isn't the norm of a family unit a mother and father, i.e., two parents, not just one? Clearly that would change all the figures in his table. And even in the case of a single parent, why would we not assume a contribution from the "other" parent? Are we assuming that society, i.e., the rest of us, taxpayers are responsible for the care of their offspring? And, from a philosophical point of view, shouldn't we strive to be at the point where a person working full time is able to earn enough money to support himself without help from the government?
We do not want social benefits to make up for substandard wages of an honest day's work. Pay workers a decent pay in the first place and then you don't have to hire thousands of government bureaucrats to take money away from people to give it back to some of the people. The money is being spent anyway, you just cut out the bureaucrats that add nothing to productivity and reduce fraud.
Paying decent wages is ultimately cheaper than forcing the government to subsidize industry and employing a bloated bureaucracy to redistribute wealth.