WLET - Peter Venable - SATURDAY

In reference to “High-profile killings by police” (April 26): In these cases, due process of culpability appears to have been followed. Surely, as many have said, rigorous police and sheriff training is essential. Yet, I do not think most of us appreciate the risks when an officer approaches some male (and at times female) for questioning or arrest, especially if a crowd quickly gathers — and he or she resists with whatever means are available — running, fighting, kicking, biting or brandishing a knife or firearm. Do you not wonder, in this current conflagration mood, why anyone would want to serve the public in this thankless job? I fear vacancies will escalate, putting more pressure on those remaining. Early retirement seems the norm. And de-funding the police as crime accelerates? Anarchy shall prevail.