WLET - Peter Venable

The absolute political-theological line divides those who favor or oppose abortion and gay rights — which segregates Christian denominations and members within those denominations. Hence, however wealthy, flawed, capricious and boisterous a president is, if he opposes (or at least does not condone) abortion and gay rights, certain evangelicals will support and vote for him. Period.

Jesus quoted Isaiah: “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor,” Luke 4.18-19. And on the other extreme, “Someone in the crowd said to him, ‘Teacher, tell my brother to divide the inheritance with me.’ Jesus replied, ‘Man, who appointed me a judge or an arbiter between you?’ Then he said to them, ‘Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions,’” Luke 12.13-15.