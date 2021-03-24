WLET - Phil Ronald Turner - SATURDAY

Like everyone else, I’ve been hurt a lot by the pandemic and all the events that have been cancelled because of it. I’m especially going to miss the Twin City Kiwanis Pancake Jamboree (“Ugh! No Pancake Jamboree in 2021,” March 16). Attending every year for the past decade or so has been a lot of fun and an easy way to support an organization that does a lot of good in the community.