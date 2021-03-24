WLET - Phil Ronald Turner - SATURDAY

Back to normal
Like everyone else, I’ve been hurt a lot by the pandemic and all the events that have been cancelled because of it. I’m especially going to miss the Twin City Kiwanis Pancake Jamboree (“Ugh! No Pancake Jamboree in 2021,” March 16). Attending every year for the past decade or so has been a lot of fun and an easy way to support an organization that does a lot of good in the community.
This year I’ll be sending my check directly, and for a little more than $8.
Please, everybody, get the COVID vaccine. We’ve all got to cooperate to get back to normal. You won't be awarded with pancakes, but you can get a free Krispy Kreme donut with proof of inoculation.
Phil Ronald Turner
Winston-Salem