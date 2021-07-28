WLET - Phil Ronald Turner

Republican reality

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik says that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “bears responsibility as the Speaker of the House for the tragedy that occurred on January 6th.”

Not former President Trump, who lied about the election and riled up the crowd. Not Sen. Ted Cruz or Rudy Giuliani or any of the other Republicans who lied about the election and riled up the crowd. Not the insurrectionists themselves, who injured over 140 Capitol Police officers. Pelosi, for some reason it’s her fault.

I just think Stefanik deserves credit for admitting that what occurred on Jan. 6 was a tragedy.

When it comes to Republicans accepting reality, we’ve got to take our victories when we get them.

Phil Ronald Turner

Winston-Salem