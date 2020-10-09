WLET - Phil Ronald Turner

The writer of the Oct. 9 letter “Violated principles” suggests that we “Study the Ten Commandments and guidelines in Exodus and Deuteronomy,” which she says the Supreme Court has violated. But those commandments and guidelines are, for the most part, unconstitutional. If one believes our laws should be based on the Old Testament, then one must accept practicing slavery once again — and prepare to stone disobedient children.

And, as writer Neil Carter once explained: “In Numbers 5 we are told there are circumstances under which Yahweh actually instructed his people to perform an abortion. If a man suspected his wife of having slept with another man, he could take her to a priest, who would give her ‘bitter water’ to drink and then perform a curse over her in order to induce a miscarriage. Whether or not this ritual ever accomplished its purpose is difficult to say, since the only ingredients spelled out in the text are water, dirt, and ink (and of course ‘a curse’). But the intent of the punishment is clear: For her alleged infidelity, the Bible says her pregnancy should be terminated.”