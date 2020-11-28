WLET - Phil Ronald Turner

Abandoning democracy

David Frum, former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, wrote in 2018, “If conservatives become convinced that they cannot win democratically, they will not abandon conservatism. They will reject democracy.”

This seems to be reflected in the Nov. 28 letter “Thankful?” in which the supposedly patriotic writer touts the theocratic “Mayflower Compact,” which swore fealty to King James as well as God, and contrasts a republic, “based on virtue’s high moral standards,” against a democracy, “based on the will of the majority without a basis for morality.”

Of course, that assumes that a republic will be steeped in morality while a vast majority of Americans will not be. There’s little evidence to suggest that a republic’s representatives are naturally moral — especially if they’re busy quashing the will of the people.

Conservatives were quite happy with “one man, one vote” as long as the numbers were on their side. Not so much when they lose — as exhibited by the current presidential election. What their ability to win has to do with morality is beyond me, especially when President Trump’s lack thereof is evident to all.