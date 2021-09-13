 Skip to main content
WLET - Philip Bent - TUESDAY
WLET - Philip Bent - TUESDAY

I didn't watch any right-wing media last week, so I've not kept up. Which is it this week, is President Biden using Afghanistan to distract us from COVID or is he using COVID to distract us from Afghanistan?

Philip Bent

Winston-Salem

