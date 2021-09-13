WLET - Philip Bent - TUESDAY
With tens of thousands coming to Virginia rock fest amid virus surge, 'it's going to be a hot mess,' doctor says
Tens of thousands of rock fans are coming to the Dan River Region for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Blue Ridge Amphitheater over four days in Blairs next weekend, and some local leaders are worried it’ll amplify the already surging COVID-19 situation.
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
Malek Anthony Moore, 29, is also wanted for first-degree murder by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police in connection to a homicide that occurred Monday.
Jerry Gilmore III, who died built a successful funeral home business, but gave to his community as well
Locally owned restaurant oSo Eats announced this week that it will close indefinitely on Saturday.
A husband-and-wife team of veteran restaurant workers have opened their own restaurant in Bermuda Run, offering Southern comfort food for brea…
A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday in the 1200 block of East 17th Street, authorities said.
15-year-old shooting victim in stable condition after someone fired at vehicle. He was the second teen to be shot in Winston-Salem on Friday
A 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound late Friday afternoon when the vehicle he was riding in was fired on in the Old Town area, authorit…
Tyson Foods set to increase minimum wages at Wilkesboro plant
A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy confiscated a handgun Wednesday from a Parkland High School student a week after a Mount Tabor High School s…