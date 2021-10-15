WLET - Philip Bent

Robinson back-pedals?

In regard to the criticism of his recent anti-LGBTQ rhetoric (“Robinson declines again to apologize,” Oct. 13), Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says, “I won’t back down.” But he’s back-pedaling; does that count?

He says now that his comments about LGBTQ people are being twisted. He says that his complaint – when he referred to homosexuals and “transgenderism” as “filth” -- was about specific books he found (how did he find them?) in North Carolina school libraries that were sexually explicit. It’s very telling, though, that none of the “sexually explicit” books he complained about had heterosexual themes. What a coincidence that the “filth” was of only one variety, LGBTQ.

He seems to want his church to believe that he’s upset about homosexuality and “transgenderism” but wants the larger world to believe he’s just concerned about generic “filth.”

Robinson needs to make up his mind whether he wants to be a minister or a legislator. Trying to do both leaves him looking like a hypocrite.

Philip Bent

Winston-Salem