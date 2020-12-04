WLET - Phillip Bent - SUNDAY

Spoilsports

I’ve been following a story that has received little to no coverage in the Journal – the appearance of mysterious monoliths. Though they’re different in detail, they’re all (so far) metallic, shiny and about 12 feet tall.

First one was discovered in the Utah desert, then one in Romania, then one in Southern California.

Though their origins and meanings are unknown, they sparked a lot of fun speculation. They provided a welcome break from all the disturbing news about President Trump and COVID.

Unfortunately, the one in Utah was dismantled by environmentalists, the one in California by Christian nationalists, two equally unsmiling groups.

I don’t know why these spoilsports felt they had to ruin other people’s harmless fun.

Wouldn’t it be interesting if a monolith appeared in the City of Arts and Innovation?

If it did, I’d guard it against killjoys and I’ll bet I wouldn’t be alone.

Phillip Bent

Winston-Salem