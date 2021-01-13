WLET - Phillip Bent

Spoiled children

They were asked to walk through a metal detector. On Jan. 13, days after a deadly attack on the Capitol. Something that Americans have to do in airports and courthouses. Something that children have to do in schools. And House Republicans threw a hissy fit.

Reps. Louie Gohmert, Ralph Norman, Scott Perry, Jeff Duncan and Randy Weber bypassed the metal detector or pushed their way past Capitol police. Rep. Russ Fulcher set off the alarm and kept going.

They don’t believe in the rule of law; they believe in their privilege. They’re spoiled, entitled children who think the world revolves around them. Every single one should be voted out of office or at least denied entrance until they comply.

Phillip Bent

Winston-Salem