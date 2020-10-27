WLET - Phillip Bent

At least
People struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic may have lost their jobs. Their businesses may have been wiped out. Maybe their health has been affected, or that of their family members or friends.
Fortunately, thanks to Republicans, they have a new Supreme Court justice, Amy Coney Barrett.
The Senate didn’t pass any relief for struggling families, but they found time to consolidate power, even if it does delegitimize the Court. I guess that’s something.
Phillip Bent
Winston-Salem
