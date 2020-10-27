 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Phillip Bent
0 comments

WLET - Phillip Bent

  • 0

At least

People struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic may have lost their jobs. Their businesses may have been wiped out. Maybe their health has been affected, or that of their family members or friends.

Fortunately, thanks to Republicans, they have a new Supreme Court justice, Amy Coney Barrett.

The Senate didn’t pass any relief for struggling families, but they found time to consolidate power, even if it does delegitimize the Court. I guess that’s something.

Phillip Bent

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News