WLET - Phillip Bent
WLET - Phillip Bent

CRT promoter

The writer of the July 5 letter “The American version” says that critical race theory is “not a contrived controversy.” But it is. We know it is because we can actually trace the protests about it to the man who contrived and promoted it.

As reported by The New Yorker (“How a Conservative Activist Invented the Conflict Over Critical Race Theory," June 18), his name is Christopher F. Rufo and he’s a Republican activist. He created this political weapon and found a welcome home for it on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — ground zero for lies and conspiracy theories.

The letter writer is right when he says: “Unlike adults, children do not have the intellectual capacity to understand and evaluate abstract principles such as political views, particularly controversial ones as CRT.” And that’s why it’s a graduate school-level topic, not a grade school-level topic.

The Loudoun County (Virginia) school board was blind-sided by the attacks on it because, as its members said over and over again, they are not teaching critical race theory. Hysterical conservatives now identify anything about race as critical race theory.

Phillip Bent

Winston-Salem

