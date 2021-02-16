WLET - Polly E. Pruitt

Think first

N.C. Republicans who want to censure Sen. Richard Burr and who are calling him a hypocrite (“NC GOP censures Burr,” Feb. 16) need to think before they speak.

Yes, Burr voted that it was unconstitutional to try a former president after said president was impeached while in office. However, the majority voted that it was constitutional. Therefore, the issue was moot, and the trial began.

All senators took an oath to be impartial decision makers. The hypocrites are the senators who met with and advised the former president’s attorneys during the course of the trial, and those who did not pay attention to the proceedings. One was paying so little attention on Saturday that he interrupted to ask what he just voted on.

Burr listened to the evidence then made an impartial decision. Apparently, N.C. Republican leaders believe that individuals must adhere to the party line no matter what. It does not matter if Burr voted guilty or not guilty; it was his decision to make, not the N.C. Republican Party’s. He took an oath, listened to the evidence and made his decision.