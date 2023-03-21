Thanks for asking

Many thanks to all of you who called in with your good questions during the statewide North Carolina Bar Foundation Ask-A-Lawyer annual event on March 3, now in its 16th year.

Thousands and thousands of citizens received free answers and great direction from hundreds North Carolina lawyers who are members of the North Carolina Bar Association, and nearly 100 paralegals and law student volunteers from across the state. Many of those lawyers and paralegal/law student volunteers, including a large number who live and work in Winston-Salem and the Triad, gave their time and talents for this worthy cause.

More than 125,000 questions have been answered over the years of this worthwhile effort, answers which help citizens help themselves.

I add my personal thanks to NCBA/NCBF for its continuing commitment to this worthy cause.

R. Michael Wells

Winston-Salem

The writer is past President of the North Carolina Bar Association/Foundation (2012-2013) — the editor