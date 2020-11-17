WLET - R.S. Keith

Gratifying condemnation
The level of vitriol and condescension in Allen Johnson’s Nov. 16 column (“Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why”) was astonishing. It was hate-filled and divisive to an extreme. Correct me if I am wrong, but wouldn’t that type communication be one of his favorite charges against President Trump? Why is his doing it OK?
He describes a pastor neighbor with whom he seemingly has a very good relationship. Then, he does the unthinkable and puts out a Trump sign. “I wondered if he could hear my disappointment,” Johnson states. Wow. Talk about wrapping yourself in a blanket of superiority.
He proceeds to describe five more folks (three individuals and a couple) he knows who “disappointed” him with their Trump support. He even manages to toss a racism bomb into the mix. Apparently all six of his ne’er-do-well acquaintances are white. That irresponsible jab was lost on no one.
Finally, the attacks and over-the-top rhetoric takes a pause and he says, “We need to talk. First, of course, we’d have to agree to a common reality.” The obviously implication being that his reality is the common reality we’d have to agree to. Ah, that blanket of superiority wraps around him well.
I’ll close with this: The executive editor asked for help understanding why vote for Trump. He described six Trump supporters he has relationships with. Yet, he managed to ask none of them why. It appears condemnation was more gratifying than actually seeking answers to his query.
R.S. Keith
Winston-Salem
