WLET - Rachael Garrity

Honest and reliable

Thumbs up for the Forsyth County Board of Elections.

Particularly concerned about prompt and traceable delivery of my ballot, I hand-delivered it to the appropriate office. (Info on where and how comes with the ballot.) The entire process was efficient, flawless and unlike almost every other political activity these days, felt honest and reliable.

I walked out into the sun remembering what it is like to believe in one's hometown -- and one's nation. A clean, direct way to vote in a time when voting couldn't matter more.

Rachael Garrity

Winston-Salem

