WLET - Rachel Everson - SUNDAY

Potato Head genders

Yes, I realize that Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head haven’t gone gender neutral, quite. But it’s still disturbing that Hasbro decided to change its labeling, apparently to appeal to more liberal families (“Mr. Potato Head brand goes gender neutral, sort of,” Feb. 26). Is there no area of American life, including children’s toys, that will not be subject to political correctness?

I’m not saying that girls can’t play with toy trucks and boys can’t play with dolls. Let them decide. But no matter how much social engineering you introduce, most girls choose to play with dolls and most boys choose to play with toy trucks. It’s a matter of testosterone and estrogen. It’s ridiculous to try to eliminate their biological differences.

Trying to turn boys and girls into gender-neutral children erases a vast, rich element of life that lends itself to romance, humor and other aspects of the human condition.

Again, I realize there are children who don’t fit the mold, and that’s fine. We should make room for them. They definitely shouldn’t be bullied. I’m no Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. But gender roles exist for reasons. We see them in the animal kingdom. Eliminating them can lead to unforeseen problems.