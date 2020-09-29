WLET - Ralph Nelson

Realistic

The Sept. 29 letter “Winner” about winning the lottery is so far-fetched. Let me give you a more realistic critique of our U.S. Postal Service.

I am 84 years old. I have been sending checks via USPS since I was 16 years old to pay bills. In all those many years, you do the math, I have never had one not delivered on time.

All I can say is thanks, USPS, for your dependability during all these years, and thanks to all my delivery carriers as sometimes I even received a check. These were on time, also.

Last, I have already voted, by mail, and my vote has been tabulated.

Ralph Nelson

Kernersville