 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Ralph Owen
0 Comments

WLET - Ralph Owen

  • 0

Citizens coming together

I was really inspired by the initial coverage of the shooting at Mount Tabor High School. I didn't see anyone who identified as Black, white or Hispanic. No one declared an affiliation to Republicans or Democrats. What I saw were citizens coming together as parents who cared deeply for the welfare of their children.

I also saw well-organized groups of law enforcement led by Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. They didn't push anyone around or activate their Tasers or chemical deterrents. The professionals came together to make a difference because most of them were parents, too, and what occurred was not supposed to happen in Winston Salem, as many of us felt we were above all that.

We found out we aren't, but we also found out that we are served by some of the most professional groups of law enforcement, a town, a city, a county and a state could have.

I'm still very proud of the citizens of Winston Salem and Forsyth County. We were served with honor and integrity.

Ralph Owen

East Bend

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules
Crime

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules

A Forsyth County judge ruled Monday that Cornelius Tucker is competent to stand trial for the murder of Constance Edwina Hall, whose body was found in a trash can in November 2011. Tucker was arrested in April 2015 after police said his DNA was found on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Tucker's attorney argued that Tucker has a history of severe mental illness, and that even with medication, his mental capacity was fragile and fleeting. Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court disagreed, saying that Tucker has shown the ability to understand his legal situation and assist in his own defense. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News