WLET - Randell Jones - MONDAY

Tyranny of the mob

Gun violence sparks conversations about gun rights and gun control, just as it did when the Founders were formulating the U.S. Constitution. Those causal, historic events and the Founders’ response may not be what most Americans suppose.

During the fledgling days of an independent America operating under the Articles of Confederation, states were powerful and a central government was weak. In 1786-87, sectional troubles in Massachusetts caused disgruntled citizens of western, agrarian counties to shut down the court system with armed citizens surrounding the courthouses. In Shays’s Rebellion, these Americans were protesting excessive taxes and political corruption. Bankers and merchants around Boston controlled the state legislature. To put down the uprising, these banker/merchant elites funded from their own pockets the raising of militia to confront the rebels and to open the courts.

Shays’s Rebellion was on the Founders’ minds when they gathered in summer 1787 for the Constitutional Convention. To assure, in part, that private funds would not have to be used to confront the tyranny of a mob, they intended they could raise armed citizens from among the populous as an organized militia. That was the purpose later of the Second Amendment, to make such a force available at public expense.