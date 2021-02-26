WLET - Randell Jones

Debunked

“Debunking” is an important word for our times. And it started right here in the Tar Heel State.

In February 1820, the 16th U.S. Congress was debating the issue of slavery and whether it should be outlawed in Missouri (i.e., Missouri Compromise). The debate was long, heated and tedious. Late in the process, the representative from Buncombe County, N.C., rose to give his thoughts “from Buncombe.” His speech was a real “stem-winder,” and he was shouted down, as the Congressional Record reports, “so clamorously and so perseveringly” that he stopped altogether.

Thereafter, “talking buncombe” became “bunkum,” anything not worth hearing. Such palaver was called a “bunch of bunk,” and in time was called out for its fallacies, inconsistencies and lies. “Debunking” has become the common term for fact-checking.

That congressman was Felix Walker, whose footprints across North Carolina history are long. In 1775, at age 21, he left his Rutherford County home to join with Daniel Boone in marking Boone Trace into the Kentucky wilderness. One day short of reaching the site of future Fort Boonesborough, he was wounded in an attack by a party of Shawnees attempting to dissuade these trespassers. Shot through both knees, Walker was carried onward in a litter.