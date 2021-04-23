WLET - Randy Norris

A new reason
Recently, Marc Thiessen wrote an opinion column criticizing the MLB's relocation of the All-Star game due to the league's opinion that Georgia's new election law has too limiting an effect on voter rights and access (“MLB’s values: In line with Georgia or Cuba?,” April 12). He claimed that The Washington Post's fact-checker found that the law's net effect was actually to expand voting opportunities, and selectively pulled an incomplete quote from the piece to support this claim.
In actuality, the fact-check addressed only the early voting portion of the law (a small part of the overall legislation), and not the overall effect of all components of the law, which the fact-check certainly did not recognize as positive.
This is the type of irresponsible writing that misleads trusting readers who don't bother to do their own fact-checking. I'd accumulated plenty of ideological reasons to disagree with Thiessen, but now I've added an ethical one.
Randy Norris
Winston-Salem