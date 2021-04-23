 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Randy Norris
0 comments

WLET - Randy Norris

  • 0

A new reason

Recently, Marc Thiessen wrote an opinion column criticizing the MLB's relocation of the All-Star game due to the league's opinion that Georgia's new election law has too limiting an effect on voter rights and access (“MLB’s values: In line with Georgia or Cuba?,” April 12). He claimed that The Washington Post's fact-checker found that the law's net effect was actually to expand voting opportunities, and selectively pulled an incomplete quote from the piece to support this claim.

In actuality, the fact-check addressed only the early voting portion of the law (a small part of the overall legislation), and not the overall effect of all components of the law, which the fact-check certainly did not recognize as positive.

This is the type of irresponsible writing that misleads trusting readers who don't bother to do their own fact-checking. I'd accumulated plenty of ideological reasons to disagree with Thiessen, but now I've added an ethical one.

Randy Norris

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22
Education

WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools favors legislation allowing the school year to start one to two weeks earlier than currently allowed by state law.

However, with many summer-school initiatives already set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the system said it would take a pass on 2021-22.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News