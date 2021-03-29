WLET - Ray Branch - WEDNESDAY

Contributing to the rise
Congratulations to Winston-Salem for being recognized by Southern Living as one of the "Best Cities on the Rise” for 2021 (“Winston-Salem on the rise,” March 23). This distinction is well earned -- and the Triad Woodcarvers is proud to be one of the arts organizations that, in promoting the art of woodcarving, contributes to the vast array of arts activities available to Winston-Salem residents and visitors. We have grown from 18 to 100 members in three years and are the fastest growing club in the Carolinas -- and anticipate being one of the "Best Clubs on the Rise -- 2021"!
We are a nonprofit organization of 100 artists with a mission to promote the art of woodcarving and provide free woodcarving instruction to new members. We give back to the community and have supported Sawtooth's Youth Scholarship Program, carve and donate carvings to residents of the Ronald McDonald House and have a high school student woodcarving instruction program at STEM of the Triad Home School Association. We are partnered with ReadWS to co-sponsor an art show in Winston-Salem in November. The club displays members’ art and demonstrates woodcarving throughout the Triad.
Carving programs and free instruction at Miller Park Community Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays. We welcome new members. www.triadwoodcarvers.com
Ray Branch