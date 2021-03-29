WLET - Ray Branch

Congratulations to Winston-Salem for being recognized by Southern Living as one of the "Best Cities on the Rise” for 2021 (“Winston-Salem on the rise,” March 23). This distinction is well earned -- and the Triad Woodcarvers is proud to be one of the arts organizations that, in promoting the art of woodcarving, contributes to the vast array of arts activities available to Winston-Salem residents and visitors. We have grown from 18 to 100 members in three years and are the fastest growing club in the Carolinas -- and anticipate being one of the "Best Clubs on the Rise -- 2021"!