 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Raymond Deal
0 Comments

WLET - Raymond Deal

  • 0

Loser

Surely they know better. They must be desperate beyond all understanding.

Former President Trump lost the 2020 election, popular vote and Electoral College vote. He also cost Republicans their Senate majority.

He’s an immoral imposter and a liar and a conspiracy theorist. And at CPAC, they ate him up. They worshiped him. (They also cheered that President Biden hasn’t met his vaccination goal — in essence, cheering that more Americans will die. But that’s another topic.)

Is this the best Republicans can do? Do they want to lose again? I say, “Go for it.”

Raymond Deal

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News