WLET - Raymond Deal

Men of integrity

I, for one, appreciate what Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley did to keep former President Trump from possibly starting a war with China while he was being booted out of office (“Book: Officer feared Trump would go to war with China,” Sept. 15). But I saw that retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council appointee who blew the whistle on Trump for trying to influence the Ukrainian government into launching politically motivated investigations of the Bidens, has said that Milley must resign.

“He usurped civilian authority, broke Chain of Command, and violated the sacrosanct principle of civilian control over the military. It's an extremely dangerous precedent. You can't simply walk away from that,” Vindman tweeted.

I disagree, especially since every action Milley took was witnessed by others in the intelligence community. He was acting to protect the nation.

But I’ve got to say that I admire Vindman’s consistency. His complaint about Milley is much like his complaint about Trump. It proves that he’s no partisan hack and lends even more credence to his criticism of Trump.