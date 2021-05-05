WLET - Raymond Deal

COVID response
After reading the May 2 letter “Falling in line,” calling for everyone to stand on their own, I’m trying to picture what the response to COVID would look like if every American took responsibility for themselves rather than following the “dictate of the day,” as the writer puts it.
Wouldn’t it be much like it already is, with everybody deciding to wear a mask to protect themselves and everyone else?
Incidentally, there’s really been no “dictate.” Nobody is being forced to wear a mask. They can do without one and accept whatever consequences arise, right?
Raymond Deal
Winston-Salem