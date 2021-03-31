WLET - Raymond Deal

Politically astute

As an independent, I’ve found that the truth is usually not left or right, but somewhere in the middle.

Judging from what I’ve read, I suspect that government officials in Georgia caught an earful from Republican constituents after the 2020 election. There were a whole lot of people who were convinced that the election had been stolen from them – and these people were mad as hell.

Gov. Brian Kemp and the Republican legislature knew there was nothing they could do to change the election, but they had to appease their constituents so they could keep their jobs.

So they started writing new voter restrictions. If nothing else, in 2022, they could say, “We did everything we could to prevent cheating. This time you’ve got to accept the results.”

Now, if the new rules happen to tilt the board in their favor, that’s OK, too. Even though they took steps to make it look like they were being fair — like providing two weekends of early voting — they also couldn’t help putting their thumbs on the scales a little bit.

They’re Republicans. That’s what they do.