WLET - Raymond E. Kuhn

Increasingly disappointed

I am 78 years old and a life-long conservative Republican. I began my conservative journey as a college student when I supported Barry Goldwater. In the last three years, however, I have become increasingly disappointed in the Republican Party, mostly because of the perplexing activities of President Trump and the lack of conscience and character of the Republicans in Congress. I am still a registered Republican but can’t support my own party. I did not leave my party – my party left me!

It is beyond my comprehension that Republicans in Congress, and, particularly, in the Senate, cast a blind eye to the absurd and dangerous activities of Trump. It appears as if these Republicans will not challenge the president because they want his support to help them be reelected in 2020. This, to me, is a collective lack of character and moral strength.

Our Republican representatives in the House and our senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, clearly do not have the people and future of our country as priorities. Sen. Burr in particular is a disappointment. As a Wake Forest University graduate, he should have embraced a sense of character and moral strength, which clearly he has not.