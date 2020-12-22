WLET - Rebecca Minor - FRIDAY

Think of the needy

This has been a rough year for almost everyone. But it ends on a holiday of hope, a holiday about both/either a jolly old elf who gives presents to children and/or a child who came to Earth to give light and hope to those who despair.

Light and hope are in short supply these days. If we had pulled together, the current pandemic might have been defeated. But instead of asking, “How can I help?” many of us said, “What about my rights?”

Who taught Americans to be so self-centered? For a “Christian nation,” we sure don’t seem to have learned much from the Christ.

But maybe it’s not too late. Maybe this holiday could inspire us all to have a little more generosity and a little less greed.

I’ve not heard much about needy children this year. I don’t think I’ve even seen any Salvation Army bell-ringers. As I write this, it’s hard to believe we’re actually a few days away from Christmas. I’ve offered my humble donations to the charities I support and I hope others have also, or will.