WLET - Rebecca Minor - SATURDAY

Every single one

It seems like every single policy proposal of President Biden's Democratic Party would be paid for by increasing taxes on rich people.

Every single liberal aspiration — free college tuition, universal health care, police reform, increased wages for working people, elder health care — it all comes from increasing taxes a little bit on extremely rich people — using the money they made by taking advantage of our American financial system and giving it to the middle class and working class.

And I'm OK with that.

Life is short. There's no excuse for letting people suffer when we can prevent it by taking a few crumbs from people who feast three times a day.

Rebecca Minor

Winston-Salem