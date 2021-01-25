WLET - Rebecca Minor - WEDNESDAY

Playing the game

The Republican president just tried to overthrow a democratic election. He insisted that he won when all the evidence says he lost. Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz also contributed to the insurrection at the Capitol by playing this game of, “we need to look into the rumors that we’ve been spreading.”

President Biden wants unity and cooperation.

Republicans are very, very good at playing this game of, “We need to see some effort on the Democrat side.” But it’s not the Democrats who have created the sharp division in the country – it’s the Republicans. Trump spread the Big Lie of voter fraud, but Republicans have been spreading little lies for years.

It’s long past time for Republicans to step up and do something besides obstruct — for the good of the American people. If they can’t show a little cooperation with Biden and the Democrats who are now in the majority, then the Democrats have every right to eliminate the filibuster and get some things done.

Rebecca Minor

Winston-Salem