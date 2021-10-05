 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Rebecca VanderKlok - THURSDAY
0 Comments

WLET - Rebecca VanderKlok - THURSDAY

  • 0

Focus

In response to the writer of the Oct. 2 letter “Deep-seated racism”:

I am in my 60s and as a child I learned the rhyme:

“Eeny, meeny, miny, moe, catch a tiger by the toe, if he hollers, let him go, Eeny, meeny, miny, moe.” Where is the racism? If this rhyme, not chant, was taught to the writer using racial overtones, I am happy he has seen the error of his teachings and is rid of his “deep-seated” racism. However, the writer doesn’t get to accuse “any white American” of possessing “deep-seated racism.”

At this point, we have to assume the writer feels better about himself after ranting. This type of noise only divides the people more and does nothing to perpetuate unity. Instead of a “chant,” focus on the more meaningful paraphrased “Golden Rule:” “Whatever is hurtful to you, do not do to any other person.”

Rebecca VanderKlok

Bermuda Run

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News